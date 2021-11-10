Auxier Asset Management Sells 4,800 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

