Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

