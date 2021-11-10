Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

