Colony Group LLC Sells 127,943 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,943 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,597,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54.

