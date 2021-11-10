Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 575,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

