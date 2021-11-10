WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $328.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.30 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.