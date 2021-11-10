Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

