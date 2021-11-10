Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

