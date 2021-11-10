WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

