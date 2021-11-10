M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71.

