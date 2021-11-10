M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,104 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,586,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

