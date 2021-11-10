WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 221 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

