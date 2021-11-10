38,952 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

