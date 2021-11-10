MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2,386.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Envista by 9.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

