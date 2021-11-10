American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after buying an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

NYSE ACC opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

