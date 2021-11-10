MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,470,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $259.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

