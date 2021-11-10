AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 103.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $134,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

