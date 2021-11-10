MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $181.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.78.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

