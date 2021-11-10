Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,467 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 396,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

