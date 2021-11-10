Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rover Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Rover Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Group stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.