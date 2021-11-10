WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,388 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97.

