WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,101,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,820,000 after purchasing an additional 333,511 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 205,603 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 85,081 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

