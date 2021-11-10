WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 284,881 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

