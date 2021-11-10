Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,932,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KE were worth $139,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KE by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.