Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.76% of NVR worth $135,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NVR by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,200.27 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,875.20 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,966.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,975.92. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

