Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $145.21 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.43% of NOV worth $145,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NOV by 130.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,772,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

