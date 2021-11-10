MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.