Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atotech were worth $163,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Atotech by 13.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

