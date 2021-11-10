Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $920,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.76.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

