Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.36 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GameStop worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.21 and a beta of -2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.