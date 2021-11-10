$837.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $837.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.36 million and the highest is $847.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $771.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSM opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 129.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $7,203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

