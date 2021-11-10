Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BVRDF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $34.34 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

