Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Amkor Technology worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,544,813. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.