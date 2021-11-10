Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. State Street has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

