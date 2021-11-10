Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.75 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $79,583.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00109160 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003666 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

