$58.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to report sales of $58.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $235.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $10.20 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellebrite DI stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,197,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,353,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.17% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

