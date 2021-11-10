Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $432,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

