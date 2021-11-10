Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

