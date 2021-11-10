Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Elastic were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

NYSE ESTC opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $185.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.