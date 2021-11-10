Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,490 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.