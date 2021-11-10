CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

CAPL stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $796.45 million, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

