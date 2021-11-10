Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

