Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 4.9%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.12. 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 260,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

