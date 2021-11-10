1,523 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $262.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average of $240.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

