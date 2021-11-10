Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

IRTC stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

