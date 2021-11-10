Advisor Resource Council Invests $642,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 90.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.50.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $554.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $563.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

