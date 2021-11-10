Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 4,995 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,995 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,185,000 after buying an additional 175,437 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $19,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.93. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

