Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 9,903 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

