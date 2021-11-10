M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Humanigen worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth $89,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $384.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

