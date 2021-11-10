M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 1,340 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

